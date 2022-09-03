Abbey Clancy reportedly wants to become a celebrity agony aunt.

The 36-year-old model has been married to retired footballer Peter Crouch, 41, for 16 years now, and she's said to be eyeing a TV show or podcast for the pair where they can impart the secrets to a prosperous marriage.

An insider told heat magazine: "She's so proud of how long she and Pete have lasted and wants to help other couples.

"She's thinking of pitching the idea as a TV show or podcast, and says it would be a nice bonding experience, working on it together."

Abbey hinted at the venture when she asked her Instagram followers:

"Tell us your craziest relationship stories and I'll be your agony aunt."

While the pair are stronger than ever, in 2020, Abbey confessed that she and Pete "hated each other" and "didn't have sex" while she was pregnant with their fourth child.

Although the couple - who have children Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, four, and three-year-old Jack - were at loggerheads when she was expecting their youngest, they did have a good chunk of time amid coronavirus lockdown when they didn't bicker, but they did find home-schooling tough.

Abbey said: "In seven weeks we haven't had one argument. When I got pregnant with Jack we hated each other - we didn't even have sex."

Peter added: "I enjoyed home-schooling at first. I'm over it now."

Abbey explained: "They say, 'You're not my teacher.' It's so cheeky.

"Liberty is four, Sophia's nine, and there's two babies running feral around the house while we try to do the schoolwork."