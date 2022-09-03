Louis Theroux's ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ dance is heading to 'Fortnite'.

The battle royale title has teased a new emote dancing along to the famous documentary maker's viral TikTok song.

Alongside a clip of the emote in action, a post on the official Fortnite page read: "New 'Jiggle Jiggle' Icon Series Emote! #Fortnite."

A release date is not known at this time.

After performing his rap on 'Chicken Shop Date' with Amelia Dimoldenberg, Theroux's lyrics ended up being placed over a beat by Duke and Jones.

Soon after, a dance for the catchy earworm went viral on TikTok, and the song was officially released.

He first performed it on his 'Weird Weekends' series back in the 1990s.

Its resurgence in popularity led to Theroux becoming an unlikely TikTok sensation.

An insider previously commented: "Louis hasn’t been involved in the rap becoming this massive viral sensation on TikTok but he has found it very amusing.

“People have been lapping up the remix, which is hilarious because he raps his verse so politely.

“But it has clever and fun lyrics and people just keep talking about how they can’t get it out of their heads.”