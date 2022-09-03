Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Campbell and Diane Keaton are among the stars sending love to Jane Fonda after her cancer diagnosis.

Jane, 84, has been secretly battling non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma for the past six months and after she took to Instagram to share the news, her famous friends rushed to send their best wishes.

Reese wrote: "Sending you all my strength! Love you Jane," and Naomi said: "GRACEFUL QUEEN. @janefonda thank you, even at this difficult time you are sharing with [us]. It's so important to have a positive mindset!! And you do, GOD BLESS [you]!! My thoughts and prayers are with you."

Diane added: "We love you, Jane. You are my hero. You are a warrior. All of my life I have been in awe of all that you do. I will continue to admire the crusader you have always been and always will be."

Debra Messing commented: "Sending you healing light, love and strength," and Chelsea Handler wrote: "Love you, Jane. Thinking of you, always."

This is Jane's third time being diagnosed with cancer.

In 2010, she discovered she had breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy to have it removed.

Then in January 2018 she had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip and pre-melanoma growths taken from her skin.

Jane wrote on Instagram: "Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me.

"One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone.

"And the cancer, along with my age – almost 85 – definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities."