Shanina Shaik says becoming a mother will be her "greatest role yet".

The 31-year-old model and her boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan are expecting their first child together and Shanina revealed that pregnancy has changed her view of women and mothers.

She told Gritty Pretty magazine: "I cannot wait to meet my baby boy and raise him, with my boyfriend to become a good person. Being a mother will be my greatest role yet.

"'I've flown my mum from Australia to Los Angeles to be here for the birth. We're all so over the moon.

"Having a complication-free pregnancy is a privilege and the entire experience has made me appreciate women and mothers so much more.

"We bring life into this world and I really have a new found respect."

Shanina recently revealed the gender of her baby, telling E! News: "Matthew and I are so excited to know we are having a boy!

"We both wanted to have a boy and our dreams came true. I'm thrilled to be a boy mum and raise a kind, caring, loving human being. He is surrounded with so much love and support.

"He will be a part of a growing family between Matthew and I. I have always wanted to be a mum and I'm happy to share this new journey with my partner."