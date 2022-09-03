Paige Lorenze says she was being "used" by her ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur struck up a relationship with 'The Bachelorette' star Tyler, 29, in the summer of 2022 but the pair called it quits in August and now Paige has alleged that he "needed a scandal."

She said: "This might sound narcissistic because he has a pretty insane following, but I felt like he was using me. I don’t know, I felt like he wanted some media storm. He was looking at my story views, and I was getting more story views than him, and he … literally, word-for-word said, ‘I need a scandal,’ like joking."

The Instagram influencer - who has also previously dated the likes of 'Call Me by Your Name' star Armie Hammer as well as country singer Morgan Wallen - went on to explain that Tyler "saw an opportunity" with her and claimed that he used her to generate publicity for an upcoming project.

Speaking on the 'Sofia with an F' podcast, she added: "I don’t like that about myself, but I do have some s*** in the media about me … especially around my relationships. And I think he saw an opportunity, not that he didn’t like me, but I think why he wanted to go public so fast is ’cause he’s launching something soon."

Paige's comments come just weeks after reality star Tyler explained that they had parted ways because it just "wasn't the right time" for a relationship

He said: "I wish I took a step back. It wasn’t the right time, it wasn’t good for us. So we’re back on just not dating anymore and just doing our own thing right now.”