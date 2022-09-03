Victoria Beckham has been left "heartbroken" after allegedly falling out with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

The 48-year-old fashion designer is mother to model Brooklyn, 23, - who tied the knot with heiress Nicola back in April 2022 - with ex-footballer husband David and although she has always "adored" Nicola, things are said to have got "tricky" between them.

A source said: "Victoria loves having all of her children around her, it is how she loves to spend her time the most. She has always been so warm and welcoming to her sons' girlfriends and absolutely adored Nicola from day one. But things have got tricky and it is upsetting for her, she is heartbroken.

The former Spice Girls singer - who has been married to ex-England player David, 47, since 1999 and also has sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17 as well as 10-year-old daughter Harper with him - is said to have "always" had a close relationship with Brooklyn and the source went on to explain that the alleged rift has made things "very difficult" for her.

The source told the MailOnline: "She and Brooklyn have always had such a close relationship, he was her comfort blanket when things were difficult in the Beckham marriage. She would also take Brooklyn to events as he was growing up where she would describe him as her date. She has found all of this very difficult. "

The comments come just weeks after Brooklyn and Nicola chose not to join Victoria and the rest of her brood on holiday in Europe over the summer and the insider added that it was "sad" for her to have her son missing from the family event.

The source said: "Victoria is used to Brooklyn being there for these family events, it was sad for her that he was missing."