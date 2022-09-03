Dmitry Medvedev says the West is "playing a chess game with death."

The 56-year-old politician has served as deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia since 2020 and alleged that Western countries are "taking advantage of the military conflict" in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an ongoing invasion of its neighbouring country back in February.

He said: "Allies attempting to provoke Russia [are playing] a chess game with death. The West would like to take advantage of the military conflict in Ukraine to push our country to a new twist of disintegration, do everything to paralyze Russia’s state institutions and deprive the country of efficient controls, as happened in 1991."

Dmitry - who also served as president of Russia between 2008 and 2012 and prime minister of Russia between 2012 and 2020 - went on to describe attempts to "break up" the tension as the "dirty dreams of Anglo Saxon perverts" and warned that trying to "shred" the country into pieces would be "very dangerous."

In a piece published a post on his messaging app channel, he added: "Those are the dirty dreams of the Anglo-Saxon perverts, who go to sleep with a secret thought about the breakup of our state, thinking about how to shred us into pieces, cut us into small bits. Such attempts are very dangerous and mustn’t be underestimated. Those dreamers ignore a simple axiom: a forceful disintegration of a nuclear power is always a chess game with death, in which it’s known precisely when the check and mate comes: doomsday for mankind."