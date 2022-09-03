Will Smith is "being followed everywhere" by peacocks.

The 53-year-old actor - who has been married to Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, since 1997 and has Jaden, 24, and 21-year-old Willow with her - is on a trip to South America with his wife and took to social media on Saturday (03.09.22) to share that he was being joined by majestic birds.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, he said: "We just sitting here in the spot in Ecuador and this is the kind of stuff that happens. Just a peacock at the window. Oh he looking now too like, ‘Yo. Yep I see you too. Now it's two peacocks, what up yo? Why are these animals following me everywhere?"

Will's brush with the peacocks comes just weeks after he and son Trey, 29, - who he has with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino - came face-to-face with a tarantula.

In another clip shared with his 63 million followers, he said: What in the hell? That is big a** spider!"

The Oscar-winning star made a return to Instagram post just a day after he had hinted that he could be making a comeback to social media.

He captioned a video of a baby gorilla gently poking at an adult gorilla: "Me trying to get back on social."

Will reacted angrily after Rock had joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia at the Academy Awards in March, prompting Will to walk on stage and slap the comic across his face.

Will has since described his behaviour as "shocking, painful and inexcusable".

The 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actor, who resigned from the Academy and was banned from attending the Oscars for ten years following the incident, said: "My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.

"I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

"I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."