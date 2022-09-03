Rihanna helped restaurant staff clean up after a night out.

The 34-year-old pop star - who welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky back in May 2022 - is said to have been enjoying a "girls' night out" at Michelin-starred restaurant Caviar Russe in New York and decided to help waiters clean up after they had eaten.

A source told PageSix: "She arrived at the caviar bar with a group of six girlfriends who enjoyed caviar, champagne and sashimi bites until 2a.m. She was seen helping the waitstaff clean up and push the bar stools back into place since she stayed so late."

It comes just days after the 'Umbrella' hitmaker was reportedly spotted with her partner at the private members Ned club in the Big Apple, where she "looked amazing."

A source alleged: "Rihanna was chill and definitely happy. She looked amazing."

Back in May, it was alleged that the Fenty Beauty founder was planning to raise her baby in her native Barbados to reflect on her own upbringing and allow her child to escape the "world of showbusiness", with hopes to eventually tie the knot with the 'Praise the Lord' rapper.

At the time, a source said: "Rihanna loves Barbados and she loved growing up there. She wants to give her baby the same experience she had - away from the world of showbusiness. Both her and ASAP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple are planning to move there in a few months' time.

"Rihanna is totally smitten with ASAP. They have a very close bond and Rihanna has always been quite traditional. "