Thomas Markle has claimed that he has been "dumped" by his daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The 78-year-old former Hollywood lighting director hit out at Meghan after she suggested that her husband Prince Harry had spoken of a breakdown in relations between the pair in her recent interview in The Cut magazine, but Thomas still wants to meet the couple and his grandchildren Archie, three, and Lilibet, 15 months.

Thomas told The Mail on Sunday newspaper: "She didn't 'lose' me, she dumped me.

"I am not lost. She knows where to find me. My number hasn't changed.

"I would love to hear from my daughter and meet my son-in-law and my grandkids for the first time."

Thomas, who suffered a blood clot on his brain earlier this year, suggested that he was fed up of being constantly referenced by Meghan publicly.

He said: "I am still very ill and trying to recover from the stroke in May. Yet every time she opens her mouth she brings me into (the story).

"It never ends."

Meghan, 41, suggested that "forgiveness" is really important following her and Prince Harry's rift with the royal family following their decision to step down as working royals and move to the United States but Thomas suggested his daughter should practice what she preaches.

Thomas, who sparked controversy by appearing in staged paparazzi photos just days before Meghan and Harry's wedding in 2018, said: "If she really believes in forgiveness, then why can't she forgive me?

"I have apologised to her multiple times for any hurt and pain I might have caused her.

"I love my daughter. She talks about forgiveness, so why not start with her own family? What about forgiving me?"

Thomas also slammed Meghan for her lack of compassion for Queen Elizabeth with her criticism of the royal family.

He said: "She is a 96-year-old woman who has given her life to people and she doesn't deserve this when she is also in poor health.

"I do feel sorry for her and wish her all the best and hope she feels better soon. It can't be easy for her to read all these things my daughter is saying.

"Meghan constantly throws the royal family under the bus. The Meghan I knew was sweet, kind and compassionate. I don't know where that girl went. I have to hope she is still in there somewhere and that she will make peace with our family, and Harry's, before it's too late."