Jack Whitehall's parents have joked that they wished their son was more like Benedict Cumberbatch.

The 'Jungle Cruise' star's parents Michael and Hilary Whitehall have known the 'Doctor Strange' actor, 46, since he was little, and they quipped their 34-year-old comedian son could have been more "helpful and polite" like the BAFTA winner when he was a boy.

Speaking to heat magazine, Michael said: "We used to go round there [Benedict's family home] for lunch and little Benedict would be all dressed up and he was so helpful and polite.

"I used to say to Jack, 'Why can't you be more like Benedict?'"

Meanwhile, the British funnyman previously claimed the Duchess of Cambridge's old school won't let anyone beat her sporting achievements.

Jack was a pupil at Marlborough College, the Wiltshire private school the 40-year-old royal attended before him, and he finds it suspicious that while several records have been broken in recent years, ones set by the duchess - who was known as Kate Middleton before her marriage to Prince William - have still not been bettered.

He said: "Kate Middleton is on all the record boards and holds school records -- some of which are 20 years old and have never been broken.

"It makes you raise an eyebrow a little as to the validity of some of those awards, bearing in mind every other school record has been broken in recent history other than Kate's.

"Maybe there is some lenient timekeeping going on at sports days now to make sure her name stays up there."

The former 'League of their Own' panellist joked the school regard him as their "dirty little secret" because he doesn't get mentioned by them as much as their regal past pupil does.