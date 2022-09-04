Donald Trump has once again hinted that he will run for the US presidency in 2024.

The former President urged his followers to "stay tuned" as he returned to the campaign trail in Pennsylvania on Saturday (03.09.22), which marked his first rally since his Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by the FBI last month.

Trump said: "We are leading Biden and everyone else, including the Republicans, by record numbers in the polls. So I may just have to do it again. You'll be... stay tuned. I have to do it again."

The 76-year-old politician is also targeting a win for the Republican Party when the midterm elections are held in November.

He said: "But first, we have to win a historic victory for the Republican Party this November."

Trump also lashed out at President Joe Biden's administration following the FBI raid on his Florida home and described the episode as "one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration in American history".

He said: "The shameful raid and break in of my home, Mar-a-Lago, was a travesty of justice that made a mockery of America's laws, traditions and principles before the entire world. The entire world was watching. And they are shocked. They are shocked.

"The Biden administration invaded the home of their chief political opponent, who is absolutely destroying him and everyone else in the polls, I hate to say it."

Trump described both the FBI and the Justice Department as "vicious monsters" controlled by left-wing forces and has vowed not to be "silenced".

He told his supporters: "The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media who tell them what to do and when to do it. They're trying to silence me and more importantly, they are trying to silence you. But we will not be silenced, right?"