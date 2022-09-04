Sylvester Stallone missed out on the chance to be an extra in 'The Godfather'.

The 'Rocky' star revealed that he asked Paramount if he could be in the background of the iconic wedding scene in Francis Ford Coppola's classic 1972 crime film but was snubbed because he wasn't "the type of guy".

Sly told Empire magazine: "I went to Paramount, and said, 'Can I be an extra in the wedding scene?'

"They said, 'Yeah, we don't know if you're the type of guy'. I go, 'I'm not the type? To play in the background, hiding behind a f****** wedding cake?'"

The 76-year-old actor will finally get the chance to play a mobster in the TV series 'Tulsa King' as he portrays Dwight 'The General' Manfredi and Sly feels it has been worth waiting 50 years for.

He said: "Finally I get my gangster shot 50 years later, and that's perfect. Everything comes to those who wait."

Stallone became a Hollywood superstar following his lead role in the 'Rocky' franchise but revealed that he has "zero" ownership of the series and is "furious" as a result.

He explained: "I have zero ownership of 'Rocky'. Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was all my fault. It was shocking that it never came to be, but I was told, ‘Hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?’ I was furious."

Sly believes that he is a victim of his own naivety as he did not want to upset any influential figures in the movie business at the time as he was trying to establish himself in Hollywood.

He said: "You don’t want to ruffle the feathers of the golden goose."