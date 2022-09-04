Bez has secretly married his fiancée Firouzeh Razavi.

The Happy Mondays dancer and ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ regular, 58, got hitched to the personal trainer and singer, 35, on Saturday afternoon (03.09.22) in front of family and friends.

It has been revealed by Bez’s Happy Mondays bandmate Rowetta, 56, who shared a picture and posts about the day on her Instagram feed.

In one snap, the singer posed with Bez and Firouzeh in casual clothes for a pre-wedding photo, which she captioned: “Wedding day has arrived. They’d better not start being boring. Love you both and can’t wait to share this beautiful day with you both.”

Rowetta also shared a snap of her standing with Bez’s mum in the grounds of the lavish country estate where the marriage was held.

She said: “Me and Bez’s gorgeous mum yesterday at the best wedding ever. Love you both so much @bezmondays @firouzehsings.”

It comes weeks after Bez suffered two shocks, from the death of his bandmate Paul Ryder and his dad within the same weekend.

Bez and Firouzeh revealed in October 2021 they had got engaged after he popped the question during a family trip.

He said he has overhauled his 1990s partying and is now into keep fit so he can “keep up with his girlfriend in bed”.

He told the Daily Mirror: “I haven’t exercised for two-and-a-half years. I hope after this my missus fancies me again! She’s super-fit so I’ve got to keep up in the bedroom.”

Bez’s father passed away in July after a long illness, hours after his Happy Mondays bandmate Paul Ryder died suddenly on July 15 at the age of 58 from apparent heart and diabetes complications.