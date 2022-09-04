Britney Spears’ son Jayden thinks her dad had her best interests at heart by enacting a conservatorship against the singer.

The aspiring musician, 15, echoed his father Kevin Federline’s belief the controversial legal action was beneficial for Britney in an interview for a 60 Minutes Australia show on his family’s rifts.

Shown in the country on Sunday night (03.09.22) it also featured a length interview with Kevin.

Jayden James Federline was seen on the show saying about Britney’s 70-year-old dad Jamie Spears: “He was trying to be like any father, like pursue his daughter's dream of being a superstar, working and doing all these concerts and performing.

“But I think some people are just, like, ceasing to realise how much he cares about her.”

Jayden also explained why he and his brother Sean did not attend their mother's wedding to boyfriend Sam Asghari, 28, in June.

He said: “I’m really happy for them. But, like, I mean... she didn’t invite the whole family... I don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Kevin – married to Britney, 40, from 2004 to 2007 – had previously revealed that his sons had skipped her wedding to Sam and had not seen her in months partly due to the semi-nude photos she has been posting on Instagram since the end of her conservatorship.

Britney has responded to Kevin’s claims by saying on Instagram on 6 August: “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone... it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram… it was LONG before Instagram... I gave them everything... only one word: HURTFUL.”

Kevin told the 60 Minutes show Britney’s father’s conservatorship had “saved her life”, even though it left the singer without control over her life, career or finances.

Asked if Britney's father, Jamie Spears, 70, made the right decision in enforcing the conservatorship, Kevin said: “One hundred percent I feel like he saved her back then.”

But he admitted: “I wasn’t involved in any of it how the conservatorship came about. I don’t know. They were worried about their daughter and trying to do whatever they can to help her. That’s all that I knew.”

In 2019, Kevin was granted 70% custody of his and Britney’s sons while Spears was downgraded to 30%, according to TMZ.

He and Britney only dated for three months in 2004 before they got engaged in July of that year, and married in September.

Britney had their boy Sean in September 2005, with Jayden following in 2006.

But a year later Britney filed for divorce, which was finalised in July 2007.

Six months later the ‘Toxic’ singer she was placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold.

In November, a Los Angeles judge finally agreed to end her former building contractor dad’s conservatorship that controlled Britney’s life and her $60 million (£52 million) fortune for the past 13 years.