Brendan Fraser suffered bouts of vertigo when he removed the prosthetic suit he wore for new movie 'The Whale'.

'The Mummy' star plays an overweight man who weighs around 600 pounds in Darren Aronofsky's new movie and he had to wear a cumbersome costume to transform into the character with Brendan admitting he struggled with the suit onset and felt very strange when he took it off at the end of the day.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter during his appearance at the Venice Film Festival in Italy, Brendan explained: "I needed to learn to absolutely move in a new way. I developed muscles I did not know that I had. I even felt a sense of vertigo, when at the end of the day all the appliances were removed, just as you would feel stepping off the boat onto the dock here in Venice - that undulating feeling."

He added: "And I say this because he gave me an appreciation for those whose bodies are similar because I learned that you need to be an incredibly strong person physically and mentally to inhabit that physical being. And I think that is (character) Charlie, also."

In the film, Brendan plays reclusive Charlie opposite 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink as his teenage daughter and it marks his first leading role since 2013 film 'Breakout'.

The actor previously spoke to Vanity Fair about why he took on the role, insisting he wanted a fresh challenge.

Brendan said: "If there's no risk, then why bother? I want to learn from the people I'm working with at this point in my career. "I've had such variety, a lot of high highs and low lows, so what I'm keen for, in the second half of my time doing this, is to feel like I'm contributing to the craft, and I'm learning from it.

"This is a prime opportunity. I wanted to disappear into it. My hope was that I would become unrecognisable."