Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her "guardian angel" dad Steve Irwin 16 years after his death.

The legendary wildlife expert died on September 4, 2006 aged 44 following a freak accident with a stingray and his daughter Bindi remembered him on the anniversary of the tragedy in a sweet message declaring he would have been a wonderful grandad to her little girl Grace.

She wrote: "Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would've been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad. Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace."

The 24-year-old TV personality added a picture which showed her as a child sitting in a boat with Steve holding a baby crocodile.

Steve's son Robert also added a tribute to the late crocodile hunter and pointed out the anniversary of his death coincided with Australia's Father'a Day.

He shared a picture of himself as a toddler being held by his dad and wrote: "It's Father's Day today in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today. I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive."

Bindi's little girl Grace Warrior is her first child with husband Chandler Powell and she arrived in March 2021.

She recently explained her daughter's middle name is a tribute to Steve. In a post on Instagram, Bindi wrote: "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s.

"Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell, and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."