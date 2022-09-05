Kaia Gerber celebrated her 21st birthday by throwing a star-studded party over the weekend (03.09.22-04.09.22).

The model/actress marked the milestone on Saturday (03.09.22) and she hosted a dinner party that night at the trendy Off Sunset restaurant in Los Angeles with friends including pop star Billie Eilish, Paris Jackson and singer Madison Beer.

Videos from the party show Kaia grinning as she's presented with a large cake emblazoned with her picture and topped with sparklers.

Also in attendance was Kaia's elder brother - 23-year-old model Presley Gerber - and Billie's producer sibling Finneas.

Kaia's famous friends also helped mark the occasion buy sharing tributes online. Her model pal Karlie Kloss shared pictures of the pair's recent trip to the Burning Man festival and wrote: "Happy 21st birthday baby K! @kaiagerber, I am deeply grateful to have you in my life.

"So proud of the kind + brilliant woman you are. You've accomplished so much and life is only just beginning! cheers to you on this milestone, cannot wait to see all that is in store for you. Love you baby sis."

Kaia's 55-year-old supermodel mum Cindy Crawford also posted a message on Instagram, writing: "How are you 21 already?! I am so proud of the woman you have become and how you are in the world.

"Your curiosity, kindness and sense of adventure continue to inspire me. I’m so happy to be on this life journey with you!”

Cindy recently opened up about her daughter's modelling and acting career and insisted she's proud of Kaia for being so confident.

Speaking on the ‘Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo’ podcast, she said: “I'm proud of her because I guess in that way she is more confident than I was at that age. "There were certainly things like even in high school I sort of wanted to go out for, [like] the school play. None of my friends were and I didn't know if I'd be good at it, so I didn't do it. "Whereas [Kaia] did all that in elementary school and middle school and high school.”