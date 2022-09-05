Beyonce is “honoured” to be involved in the new Tiffany and Co campaign.

The ‘Break My Soul’ hitmaker is excited to dive into the individuality afforded by the brand’s offerings for a second year in a row.

The 41-year-old superstar told Elle.com that she is “honoured to explore even deeper how beautiful our connections are, when we truly celebrate the relationship and importance of love that we have for ourselves as individuals.”

Alexandre Arnault, the legendary jewellery brand’s vice president of product and communications believes the Beyonce-fronted campaign is a celebration of “fearless creativity”.

He said: “Beyoncé is an inspiration to so many because she embodies these qualities. We are honored to continue our partnership for the second year in a row and usher in an exciting new era of love.”

Beyonce - who celebrated her birthday on Sunday (04.09.2022) - sports a piece from the Tiffany HardWear collection, designed especially for the campaign.

In addition, the ‘Crazy In Love’ hitmaker is expected to star in a film based on her latest single ‘Summer Renaissance’, which is tipped to be directed by Mark Romanek and choreographed by Fatima Robinson.

Recently, Beyonce - who is mother to daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with her husband rapper Jay-Z - paid tribute to Serena Williams, who retired after being knocked out of the US Open and securing 23 Grand Slam titles at the VMAs.

A video honouring the 40-year-old tennis icon that had the Destiny’s Child alum’s voice over saying: “When the world writes her down in history. we’ll begin where she started: at love.”