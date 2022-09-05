There will be no Quidditch on 'Hogwarts Legacy'.

The upcoming open-world action RPG game, set in the Wizarding World based on the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise, won't have players straddling broomsticks to throw balls through hoops.

However, there will be some broomstick action.

A post on the FAQ page on the game's official website reads: “Quidditch is not playable in Hogwarts Legacy.

However, broom flight for traversal and broom race challenges are part of the game. Players can also fly brooms to explore new and familiar locations surrounding Hogwarts Castle.”

The game will land on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Developer Avalanche Software and publisher Warner Bros. announced: “Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience.”