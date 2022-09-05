1047 Games is ending feature development on Splitgate

Feature development for 'Splitgate' is coming to an end.

1047 Games has hailed the massive success of the indie free-to-play shooter but said it's time to focus on their next project, another shooter title in the same universe.

A lengthy Twitter statement began: "Splitgate achieved a level of success that we could not have anticipated and that few indie games are fortunate to reach.

"That initial success brought an opportunity to turn what started as a college dorm dream project into a AAA game that could stand toe-to-toe with shooters from the biggest publishers in the industry. But this also meant that as we've brought on top-tier talent from across the industry, we've spent a lot of our time trying to rework old content and systems that were originally built by a handful of people."

The statement went on: "We are, in a way, bailing water while also trying to keep everyone who bought a ticket to board our ship happy, while also trying to turn our boat into a rocket ship."

They added how "after careful consideration and much deliberation the [team] has determined that in order to build the game fans deserve - and to build it in a way that isn't trying to retrofit and live operate an existing product - we are ending feature development of Splitgate."

1047 added its "turning [its] attention away from iterative, smaller updates and going all-in to focus on a new game in the Splitgate universe which will present revolutionary, not evolutionary, changes to our game. It will be a shooter, it will have portals, and it will be built in Unreal Engine 5. Oh, and it will be free."

'Splitgate' is still getting a new battle pass on September 15, and a complimentary one as a thank you to players of the game.

The next game isn't expected to arrive in 2022 or 2023, according to 'Splitgate' creator and 1047 boss Ian Proulx.

