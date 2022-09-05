'Cyberpunk 2077' is getting a 'Cyberpunk Edgerunners’ crossver with patch 1.6.

To coincide with the release of the animated Netflix series on September 13, it's been revealed that elements of the anime will collide with the open-world, action-adventure game.

An Instagram post announcing another big reveal stream on Tuesday (06.09.22) teased: "Wait, there's more: REDstreams is also coming on September 6th!

“We will be chatting with Miles Tost and Patrick Mills about all the new stuff that is about to come to Cyberpunk 2077 with the next update – including new @edgerunners-inspired content and missions, new weapons, and new features!”

Gamers are already anticipating the first expansion in 2023.

Last year, it was revealed that half of CD Projekt Red's staff were working on the expansion.

The company's joint CEO Adam Kicinski said at the time: "Right now, 160 people are working on the first expansion for 'Cyberpunk', while nearly 70 more are involved in unannounced projects."

CD Projekt's senior vice president of business development Michal Nowakowski didn't give away any particulars or a date.

He said: "Regarding the expansion, it’s in development but we’re not providing any specifics about the date – we would like to keep up the rule that we’re not commenting on the date until we’re ready to deliver that."

However, during an earnings call in April, it was confirmed to be sometime next year.

A tweet noted: "Cyberpunk 2077's upcoming expansion will arrive in 2023."