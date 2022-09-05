Miquita Oliver thinks “it’s so sexy to get dressed for a fiver”.

The Oxfam ambassador loves getting ready for the night on the town with charity shop finds and wants everyone to be able to get comfortable finding their fashion fix in amongst some of the high street's cast offs.

The 38-year-old television presenter told the Guardian newspaper’s Saturday magazine: “I think it’s so sexy to get dressed for a fiver”.

To mark Secondhand September, Miquita took her mother, ‘The Great British Menu’ presenter Andi Oliver, 58, and her 84-year-old grandmother Maria to find some cute bargains that don’t add to the fashion industry’s large carbon footprint.

While digging through the charity’s warehouse in Yorkshire, she remarked: “It’s hard to believe what people get rid of” after comparing some of the finds to something Joni Mitchell or an attendee of the “1970s Cannes film festival” would wear.

The former T4 host longed to “show that anyone can look and feel beautiful” in pre-owned garb no matter their age, race or body type.

Miquita said: “I want to show that anyone can look and feel beautiful in secondhand clothes. My mum is a 58-year-old bald black woman who is on prime-time television, which is so inspiring to me. A lot of women feel like they aren’t visible – whether that’s women over 50, black women, women who don’t use their hair as their beauty – and so to see her develop her style as this joyous, celebratory thing has been banging.”