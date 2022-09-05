Kuda Bank has cut five per cent of its workforce.

The London-based start-up and digital-only bank - which has operated in Nigeria since 2017 - is said to be making "strategic changes" to its business model in an attempt to benefit its African customers.

In a statement, the company said: "Kuda is currently making some strategic changes to serve its customers better and continue to make financial services more accessible, affordable and rewarding to every African. "

According to TechCrunch, the startup company explained to the outlet that "affected staff cuts were made across various departments in the company" and the departments affected by the redundancies included those of "growth, marketing and product" sectors.

Since its icneption, the company is said to have raised more than $90 million in total from investors such as Valar Ventures and Target Global and is reprotedly planning an expansion outside Africa to Pakistan in an attempt to benefit its 4million customers.