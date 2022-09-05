Kelly Clarkson will always be "grateful" for 'American Idol'.

The 40-year-old singer has reflected on the 20 years which have passed since she won the first season of the talent contest and though she is happy with all her career accomplishments since then, she is "most proud" of the friends she's made and grown closer to over the years.

She wrote on Instagram on Sunday (04.09.22): “20 years ago today I won 'American Idol' and it forever changed the course of my life. That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days.

“The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me.

“We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed of the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become my family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost. Without them I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all."

Kelly - who has children River, seven, and Remington, five, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock - went on to thank her fans for voting for her to win the show and expressed her hope that they also have a supportive network around them.

She concluded: “Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! I hope all of you have people in your lives that fill you with laughter, and hope, and happiness, and if you don’t feel like you have that, then keep searching because I promise you they’re looking for you too.”