Kendall Jenner loves SKIMs bras.

The Chanel model values “comfort” over anything else when choosing what to sport on a daily basis and thinks the ‘Barely There Bra’ - which is made by the company her older sister Kim Kardashian, 41, co-founded - fits that bill.

The 26-year-old reality television personality told US Vogue about the piece of lingerie: “Comfort always comes first when it comes to picking out what to wear. It’s always easy to wear this material under my riding clothes or just about any outfit I go out and about in.”

Kendall also enthused about the upcoming season being all about “cozy sweaters” while giving a special shout out to a grey and blue striped John Elliot mohair jacquard cardigan.

She said: “Fall is always about cozy sweaters, and I love how this John Elliot feels vintage and uses great colors but still feels subtle and chic.”

The Vogue cover girl also shared how she “couldn’t live without” her time spent with her horses.

Kendall said: “I couldn’t live without my barn days. It’s such a refreshing way to start the day. I feel so lucky to get to be outside in nature and connect with such beautiful creatures every day when I’m home. The barn is an oasis that is such a special part of how I choose to spend my time.”

The former ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star also spilled she “typically” brings a bottle of her 818 Tequila Blanco with her for hangs with her mates.

Kendall said: “I typically bring a bottle to most places I go on any given day. It’s fun to have a little tequila alongside whatever my friends and I are up to.”