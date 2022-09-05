Christine Quinn thinks setting "boundaries" has been one of the keys to her success.

The 33-year-old star insists she's happy to say 'no' - even if it means hurt people's feelings and ruffling some feathers.

The blonde beauty - who is best known for starring on 'Selling Sunset' - explained: "I think it's so easy to say 'yes' to things 'cause we don't want to hurt people's feelings or we want to be able to do it all. But being able to set boundaries with people, and once you're able to say 'no' and walk away from a situation, that is when you step into your own power."

Christine has become more and more confident over the years.

And the TV star is now willing to stand by her beliefs, rather than doing what people want or expect her to do.

During an appearance on E!'s new digital series 'DRIVE!', Christine explained: "Once you're secure and happy with yourself, everything else, all the noise fades into the background. And no one is in competition with anyone else, there is enough to go around for everyone. You are your only competitor."

Earlier this year, Christine revealed that she "terminated" her contract with the Oppenheim Group.

The star left the celebrity real estate agency amid the launch of RealOpen, her and husband Christian Dumontet's new crypto real estate business.

Christine - who was one of the most talked-about personalities on 'Selling Sunset' - shared: "I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched. I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."