Cardi B is happy to indulge her children.

The chart-topping rap star - who has Kulture, four, and Wave, 12, months with her husband Offset - is determined to "ball" during her adult life after she struggled for money during her own childhood.

Cardi, 29 - who married Offset in 2017 - wrote on Twitter: "I know I can be a little extra when it comes to my kids but I ain’t really had s*** growing up soooo yea imma ball (sic)"

Cardi is now one of the best-selling artists in the world and has already won a host of awards during her rap career.

But the 'WAP' hitmaker previously claimed she was actually happier before she became famous.

Cardi - who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business - said: "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

"One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money. I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine.

"Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."

Despite this, Cardi doesn't have any plans to leave the spotlight.

She said: "I really want to accomplish more records, more Billboard hits.

"I might want to get into acting or designing clothes, but my real goal is to have beautiful kids, a beautiful mansion, and do business that makes me money until the day I die. Then be able pass it on to my children."

