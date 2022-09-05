The Duchess of Sussex's "world view" has expanded since she had children.

The 41-year-old duchess gave the keynote speech at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, England, on Monday (05.09.22), when young leaders from around the world came together to share learnings and connect with each other.

The former actress - who has served as a counsellor with the organisation since 2014 - told the audience at The Bridgewater Hall: "It's very nice to be back in the UK, and it's very nice to be back with all of you at One World."

The duchess was supported at the event by her husband, Prince Harry. And during her speech, she confessed to being "nervous" before she joined the organisation.

She shared: "I wondered if I was good enough to even be there. What I was doing in the world - albeit important and meaningful as far as I saw it - was it deserving to have a seat at this table?

"But One Young World saw in me what I wanted to see fully in myself, they saw in me just as I see in you the present and the future."

The duchess - who has Archie, three, and Lilibet, 15 months, with Harry - conceded that her life has changed markedly since she became a mom.

The former 'Suits' star - who now lives in California with her husband and their kids - explained: "I joined you in London in 2019 and by that point, my life had charged rather significantly. I was now married and I was now a mom.

"My world view had expanded exponentially, seeing the global community through the eyes of my child.

"And I would ask, 'What is this world he would come to adopt? And what can we do, what can I do to make it better'.

"I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this organisation and all that it provides as well as accomplishes."

The duchess also described attending the summit with her husband as a "full circle" moment in her life.

She said: "To meet again here, on UK soil, with him by my side, makes it all feel full circle."