Colin Farrell believes the world is "quick to pull the trigger of judgement".

The 46-year-old actor stars in the new Martin McDonagh-directed movie 'The Banshees of Inisherin', and Colin believes that the film could serve as a counter to the "information age" that "takes us away from the intimacy that’s required and interests that are needed to exist".

Reflecting on the themes of the movie, Colin explained to the Guardian newspaper: "When push comes to shove we will always return to good chats. It’s like the people who don’t believe in God until they’ve overdosed on a drug.

"Conversation, sharing thoughts and feelings with each other. It’s a world that is so quick to pull the trigger of judgement on each other, we’re so quick to cancel now with cancel culture and all these things. But to actually have discourse, to have conversation and exchange ideas in a way that is as open to your opinion being changed as it is to being shared is a gorgeous thing.

"I don’t think that’ll ever die even if it’s been supplanted by a little technology."

The new comedy-drama film centres on a conflict between two friends. And Brendan Gleeson - who stars in the movie - has described the film as an exploration of male relationships, and he feels the theme is particularly "pertinent right now".

Brendan, 67 - who previously starred alongside Colin in the comedy crime film 'In Bruges' - said: "I’m glad to see male friendship as something valuable at the moment when the readjustment of everyone’s relationships with everybody is under reconsideration.

"The valuing of male friendship against a bromance to me is very deep and pertinent right now."