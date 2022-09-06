Lily Anne Harrison and Peter Facinelli welcome their first child together

Published
2022/09/06 02:00 (BST)

Lily Anne Harrison and Peter Facinelli are celebrating the arrival of their first child together.

The 33-year-old actress gave birth to their first child on Monday (05.09.22) - which was Labor Day in the US - and Peter subsequently took to social media to announce their arrival of their baby.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their baby's tiny fingers, Peter - who also has Luca, 25, Lola 19 and Fiona, 15 with his ex-wife Jennie Garth - captioned the Instagram post: "Happy "Labor" Day [heart emoji] Sept 5th, 2022 (sic)"

The heartfelt post prompted a wave of congratulatory messages from some of the couple's showbiz friends and family members.

Kate Harrison - Lily Anne's model sister - offered her congratulations on social media.

She wrote: "Love you three !! (sic)"

Elsewhere, Australian actress Sarah Wynter wrote: "Sending so much love to you both. You are going to give this baby such love. [heart emojis] (sic)"

The loved-up couple have so far refused to confirm the name of their baby. But actor Drew Powell offered a potential hint to Peter's social media followers.

He said: "Yeahhhhhh!!!! Welcome to the world little Pete! (sic)"

Meanwhile, a rep for Peter previously revealed that he and Lily Anne were looking forward to the arrival of their first child.

The rep said last year: "Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring."

Despite this, Peter - who played Dr Carlisle Cullen in the 'Twilight' franchise - previously admitted that the couple aren't in a hurry to get married.

Speaking during the COVID-19 pandemic, he shared: "I want [our wedding] to be in a world where there's no masks. There's no rush for us. We're devoted to each other and we're living a life together."

© BANG Media International

lilyanneharrison peterfacinelli sarahwynter kateharrison

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended