Lily Anne Harrison and Peter Facinelli are celebrating the arrival of their first child together.

The 33-year-old actress gave birth to their first child on Monday (05.09.22) - which was Labor Day in the US - and Peter subsequently took to social media to announce their arrival of their baby.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their baby's tiny fingers, Peter - who also has Luca, 25, Lola 19 and Fiona, 15 with his ex-wife Jennie Garth - captioned the Instagram post: "Happy "Labor" Day [heart emoji] Sept 5th, 2022 (sic)"

The heartfelt post prompted a wave of congratulatory messages from some of the couple's showbiz friends and family members.

Kate Harrison - Lily Anne's model sister - offered her congratulations on social media.

She wrote: "Love you three !! (sic)"

Elsewhere, Australian actress Sarah Wynter wrote: "Sending so much love to you both. You are going to give this baby such love. [heart emojis] (sic)"

The loved-up couple have so far refused to confirm the name of their baby. But actor Drew Powell offered a potential hint to Peter's social media followers.

He said: "Yeahhhhhh!!!! Welcome to the world little Pete! (sic)"

Meanwhile, a rep for Peter previously revealed that he and Lily Anne were looking forward to the arrival of their first child.

The rep said last year: "Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring."

Despite this, Peter - who played Dr Carlisle Cullen in the 'Twilight' franchise - previously admitted that the couple aren't in a hurry to get married.

Speaking during the COVID-19 pandemic, he shared: "I want [our wedding] to be in a world where there's no masks. There's no rush for us. We're devoted to each other and we're living a life together."