Yungblud wants to become a movie star.

The 25-year-old singer has already enjoyed huge success in the music business, and he's now keen to try his hand at acting.

Speaking about his long-term ambitions, he shared: "I’ve got a clothing line in the works, coming soon. Then I want to be in a movie. There’s been some rumours about a couple but I want to do one when I’ve got time. And then I want to be on Broadway, the West End, I want to do it all.

"I want to do a war movie, slick my hair back and look cute for a bit, that would be cool.

"Then I’d love to do (Broadway and West End rock musical) 'Spring Awakening'. I love that, it’s cool. It represents similar ideas to what I do."

Yungblud will be busy touring over the next six months.

The chart-topping star - who released his eponymous album earlier this month - is set to tour his new record, which he's described as the "purest" of his career.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre newspaper: "I’ve put my soul out there and I’m excited. It feels like the purest album yet. It’s like neat whiskey, no mixer, no ice, just straight to the back of the throat."

The music star has a jam-packed schedule over the coming months, but he's determined to relish the challenge.

He said: "People moan about being in a band but we f****** love it. We love travelling, playing rock ’n’ roll shows, partying. We’re lucky and we won’t forget that. We’ve got the best fans.

"I believe we put on the best rock ’n’ roll show, under 30, on the planet right now. We’ll have a nervous breakdown when we’re 30. But it’s just great at the minute."