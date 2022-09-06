Huawei has launched a smartwatch that can take a person's blood pressure.

The new Huawei Watch D, which has been showcased at IFA 2022 in Berlin, has an airbag on the inside of the strap that slowly inflates around the wrist and can take accurate readings.

The device can prevent the 'white coat' effect from impacting a person's readings as blood pressure often rises in the presence of a doctor because of the slight increase in anxiety from being in a clinical setting.

Huawei Watch D will be launched on the European market as a certified medical device so users are able to trust that the information is accurate. It will be available to purchase in the UK from the Huawei Store from October.

The smartwatch has a "tensile strap, ergonomically-arced airbag, and butterfly clasp", which are all designed to remain stable during inflation to "enhance the precision of impromptu blood pressure readings".

Users simply have to wear the watch for one minute and keep their arm still as the strap gradually inflates and gets tighter around the wrist.

The watch display then gives readings for both systolic and diastolic pressure in colour-coded categories - low, normal, pre-hypertension, stage 1 hypertension and stage 2 hypertension.

The Huawei Watch D can also take an electrocardiogram (ECG) test that is able to check the heart's rhythm and electrical activity.

To conduct the ECG test, users need to hold their finger against a sensor module on the side of the watch for 30 seconds.

The smartwatch also supports sleep monitoring, blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature detection and stress monitoring.