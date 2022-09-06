Crypto.com have pulled out of a UEFA Champions League sponsorship deal.

The agreement was worth £428 million for five seasons but is said to have fallen through at the "last moment" due to fears regarding increased crypto regulation.

The cryptocurrency exchange site had been set to replace Gazprom after UEFA severed links with the Russian energy provider as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Crypto has moved to the forefront of football in recent years with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid signing agreements with trading platform WhaleFin while Manchester City has OKX as a training kit partner.

UEFA claims that the cryptocurrency sector has partly helped clubs to fill the revenue systems that were lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, critics suggest that the volatility of the crypto market could expose fans to potential debts.

Crypto.com is the fastest-growing crypto platform with over 10 million users worldwide and has also sponsorship deals with both Formula 1 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The collapse of the Champions League agreement is said to be because of fears that regulatory concerns in European countries could create legal problems for the company's ability to trade and operate.

Haider Rafique, global marketing chief at OKX, told the BBC: "The European regulatory landscape as it applies to the crypto space is nuanced and still evolving.

"The changing regimes focus on regulatory concepts, like consumer protection and anti-money laundering, that are generally welcomed by the industry.

"Keeping abreast of any changes to these frameworks and adjusting internal practices accordingly will help crypto businesses succeed in the region long-term."