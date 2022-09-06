Sylvester Stallone allegedly wanted to cover up his tattoo of Jennifer Flavin way before she filed for divorce.

The Hollywood legend, 76, ended up going for an inking of his beloved late pet pooch, Butkus, but his tattooist Mike DeVries has revealed the 'Rocky' star asked whether the body art he had done back in 2007 could be turned into superheroine Wonder Woman in 2021.

That wasn't possible, so last month he got the tattoo fixed into a touching tribute to the dog from 'Rocky'.

Mike told People: "I already knew that he wanted to do something, because last year he emailed me, called me, and we discussed talking about making Jennifer Flavin into [Wonder Woman].

"All of her hair would just shine through."

The 'Rambo' star - who has daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26, with his estranged wife - recently insisted his marriage hadn't ended over "trivial" rows about their family dog, Dwight.

He said: "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument. We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer.

"I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."

The couple's 25-year union came to an end with Jennifer filing for divorce on August 19 and a subsequent report had suggested the pair parted ways following rows over care for their Rottweiler.

As well as his three daughters with Jennifer, Stallone is also dad to son Seargeoh from his marriage to Sasha Czack. The former couple's elder son Sage died in 2012 at the age of 36.