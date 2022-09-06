Apple could bring back a full battery indicator with the new iPhone 14 Pro.

The smartphone has offered a precise battery indicator that showed exactly what percentage remained for much of its existence but things changed with the iPhone X, which introduced a "notch" to the top of the display and left no space for an indicator.

iPhone users have had to roughly guess how much battery power they have left and must swipe to the control centre if they want to find out the exact amount.

According to a new report from MacRumors, the iPhone 14 Pro will remove the notch and swap it for a cutout at the top of the screen. This will allow for extra room on the display to bring back the percentage.

The report also provided more information about the rumoured always-on display in the iPhone 14 Pro. Users will be able to change how their device looks even when the screen is not being actively used with wallpapers that show a small bit of the image.

The widgets on the iPhone's lock screen will also be shown in the darkened, non-active mode but will fade in and out so they don't burn into the display.

The latest iPhone is likely to be split into two lines - the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14- which will be available in normal and larger sizes.

The smartphone will be launched by Apple on Wednesday (07.09.22) and the tech giant is also expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 8 and the second-generation AirPods Pro.