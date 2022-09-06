CM Punk was reportedly involved in a physical altercation after his rant about All Elite Wrestling.

The AEW star - a former world champion in WWE whose real name is Phil Brooks - shocked fans when he spoke out of character during a press conference after Fulham FC and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Tony Khan's company held its 'All Out' show on Sunday night (04.09.22) and blasted his bosses for spreading "bulls***" to the media.

As reported by Fightful Select and the Wrestling Observer, his comments left Matt and Nick Jackson - AKA The Young Bucks - and Kenny Omega disgruntled despite not naming them publicly.

The wrestling trio - known collectively as The Elite - are also executive vice presidents of AEW, and his rant referenced "irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs" as well as his own real life issues with the likes of Colt Cabana and 'Hangman' Adam Page.

It's said Punk sparked a fight by hitting out at Matt Jackson, while it's also alleged that his friend and trainer Ace Steel - who works for AEW as a producer - threw a chair which struck Matt's brother Nick.

Meanwhile, it's also alleged Steel - real name Chris Guy - bit Omega and grabbed him by the hair.

The company - and the wrestlers involved - are yet to comment on the alleged fight.

There had been previous reports with sources suggesting Punk may have had a role to play in getting his former friend Cabana - real name Scott Colton - taken off air in AEW.

The pair were close friends for years, but they fell out following their legal battle against WWE doctor Chris Amann in 2014, and Cabana later sued Punk to try and get his legal fees paid.

Over the weekend, Punk told reporters: "The fact that I have to sit up here because we have irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs and couldn’t f****** manage Target, and they spread lies and bulls*** and put into a medium that I got somebody fired when I have f*** all to do with him."