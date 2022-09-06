Jamie Campbell Bower hopes to play a Bond villain.

The 33-year-old actor portrayed the antagonist Vecna in the fourth season of 'Stranger Things' and has revealed that he wants to be a bad guy in a future 007 movie.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Jamie said: "I'm gonna be honest with you Josh, I'm gunning for James Bond. Not to play Bond, but to be a villain in Bond."

Jamie explained that he wanted to be the first actor under the age of 30 to play a 007 nemesis and was jealous that Rami Malek got to star as villain Safin in 'No Time To Die'.

He recalled: "And I remember before Rami did the film, I was like, 'I'm gonna be the first person under 30 to do it' and then Rami comes along and just like kills it and I'm like, 'Dammit, I wanted to do that.'

Jamie has previously discussed how he felt "in charge" playing the sadistic Vecna on the Netflix hit 'Stranger Things'.

He said: "As an actor, you're sometimes fortunate enough to be given a position of power within scenes.

"It taps into a very interesting side of the human psyche, which is, 'I'm in charge now'.

"It's quite an enjoyable moment to go through - obviously there were times where I felt bad for my fellow team members. So we'd make sure they knew that it was me inside there, a gentle touch of an arm or just to look in their eye to say, 'It's me by the way, it's OK'."