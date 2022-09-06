Emily Ratajkowski has teased she likes “ugly men”.

The model, 31, uploaded a TikTok on Sunday (04.09.22) as part of the ‘He’s a 10’ trend, which has since gone viral with around 5.6 million views.

It sees Emily on the left side of the frame in a red bikini next to the words: “When he thinks he's a 10 because he pulled you but you like ugly men.”

Near the end of the short clip Emily - who recently split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard - could also be seen lip-syncing to the words: “How can I say this in a friendly way?”

In a caption she added: “For legal reasons this is a joke.”

The ‘Gone Girl’ actress broke up with Sebastian, 41, in July after four years of marriage, amid rumours he had cheated on her, and social media users have suggested Emily was referring to Sebastian with her “ugly men” mockery, although she didn't refer to him in the post.

Speculation first arose Emily and Sebastian had ended their relationship when she was spotted without her wedding ring.

A source said at the time: “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”

In June, the pair had already sold their Los Angeles home for around $2.4 million (£2.08 million) which they shared with their one-year-old son Sylvester.

Emily was recently pictured in Manhattan on August 31 apparently moving out of the home she shared with Sebastian.

A source told Us Weekly he had been conversing with “several women” for around two years, with his behaviour including a “cheating incident” that may have sparked the break-up.

A source said: “Emily had seen some of his DMs and it became a pattern."

However, Emily and Sebastian are still to make public statements about their separation.