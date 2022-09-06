Sony has announced PS4 and PSP hardware designer Masayasu Ito is set to retire.

Song Interactive Entertainment's company representative director and deputy president will bow out from his senior role on October 1, 2022,

Ito - who was a key member of the team behind PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4 - will be replaced by Lin Tao.

Sony also unveiled Kiichiro Urata as the new company director.

During his stint at SIE, which began in April 2008 - though he joined the Sony Corporation 11 years prior - was also part of the planning team for the PS5 and PSVR.