Mario Kart Tour is Nintendo's second highest-grossing game

Published
2022/09/06 12:00 (BST)

'Mario Kart Tour' has made an estimated $293 million globally, making it Nintendo's second highest-grossing game of all time.

Trusted analytics firm Sensor Tower collated data from both the App Store and Google Play store.

The earnings include monthly subscriptions for the Gold Pass, priced at $4.99.

Nintendo's hottest title is 'Fire Emblem Heroes', which is said to have made around the $1 billion mark.

'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp' made around $287 million, and the soon-to-be axed 'Dragalia Lost' $168 million

'Super Mario Run' ($88,100,000) and 'Dr. Mario World' ($13,900,000) also made it into the top 6.

