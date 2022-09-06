Noel Gallagher says David Bowie inspired him to "put himself out there".

The former Oasis rocker has hailed the late legend as "one of the all-time greats" in music as he opened up how the 'Ziggy Stardust' icon influenced his work on 'Who Built The Moon?', which was his third album with the High Flying Birds.

Speaking at the premiere of 'Moonage Daydream' - the first official documentary on the star since his death in January 2016 - Noel said: "It was the first time I'd ever written in a studio, and he used to do it all the time, and my producer at the time was encouraging me to do that more.

"He was kind of like, 'Listen to interviews by him, saying you've got to put yourself out there and be slightly unsure of what you're doing'.

"That was a good point for where we were going at the time with our record."

The Britpop pioneer - who did meet Bowie during his career and once accepted an award on his behalf with Kate Moss at the 2014 BRIT Awards - revealed the way his fandom has developed.

He added: "My relationship's purely through the music, really.

"I didn't really know him that well. I was first aware of him in the '80s, doing 'Let's Dance' and all that, and then going back, when I was getting more into music, going back in time.

"I'm a big fan. I was a big fan anyway, but he's more of an influence on me now than he ever was. He's one of the all-time greats."

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old star would love to have a documentary made at the end of his career, but he doesn't care how what tone it takes.

He said: "I'd just like a story to be told at some point. I'm not bothered how. I won't be around to see it anyway."