Britney Spears has accused her sons of being "hateful" after their joint interview with dad Kevin Federline.

The 40-year-old star has questioned the movies behind Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, doing the interview, with the younger sibling claiming his grandfather Jamie Spears didn't "deserve all the hatred" after his role in the 'Toxic' hitmaker's conservatorship, which ended in November 2021.

In a lengthy audio clip shared on Instagram, Britney said: "I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing, maybe because I never have.

"I’m sure it is a little bit different and a touch lighter, me not being responsible for three 18-wheeler trucks with tour equipment and thousands of people to be responsible for on tour.

"So Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my family always has, with 'Hope she gets better, I will pray for her'. Pray for what? I keep working so I can pay off mom’s legal fees and her house?

"Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40,000 a month? Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it’s actually over in two years and you don’t get anything?"

Britney's ex-husband Kevin was reportedly given 70% custody of their boys three years ago, and he and his wife Victoria were around for a lot of their upbringing.

Britney continued: "You and your brother left me in that house always two hours early. Preston would sleep, you would play the piano the whole time.

"And if I didn’t shower you guys with gifts and have amazing food ready, and play a mother****** saint, it was still never good enough.

"That one time I asked you, looking straight in your eyes, 'I wanna see you more', you called your dad, I never saw you again.

"I didn’t do anything wrong and I know I’m not perfect, but the love I’ve given you and how much I adore you and your diplomatic ways, speaking like PawPaw, 'self-entitled, this can be fixed, I will see her when she’s better'.

"Jayden, it was a miracle I could even have a normal conversation when I got out of that place."

In the recent interview, Jayden insisted there is no "hate" with the family.

He said: "It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again."