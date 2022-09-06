Emma Appleton loved the "iconic" outfits she got to wear on 'Everything I Know About Love.'

The 30-year-old actress stars as unlucky-in-love Maggie in the Peacock drama series - which is a fictionalized adaptation of journalist Dolly Alderton's bestselling memoirs set in 2012 - and admitted she would wear some of the outfits again in real life.

She said: "There were really iconic things that I did have, like the American Apparel disco trousers. I put them on and I was like, 'You know what? I'd wear these out again.'"

However, Emma was joined in the comedy-drama series by 'Alex Rider' actress Marli Siu - who played Maggie's housemate and fellow twentysomething Nell - who admitted she "hated" the wardrobe on the show and had forgotten that it was ever fashion.

She told E! News: "I'm just gonna say it, I hate it. I didn't really remember it because it didn't feel at the time like it was fashion, it just felt like clothes...But when we had to put on shorts and tights, I just wasn't a fan. Nothing was flattering. But it was fun because it's very specific."

'Everything I Know About Love' charts on the ups and downs of four friends living in London in their early 20s as they explore relationships and try to progress in their careers and actress Aliyah Odoffin - who plays aspiring dancer Amara in the show, while Bel Powley completes the ensemble as Maggie's best friend Birdy - added that she "loved" getting to wear a parachute dress on the show.

She said: "The parachute dresses I loved in 2012. I wear one in episode one that I love. And I love it. And that's all I have to say on that!"