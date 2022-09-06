Dani Dyer says she had a "boring" fashion sense before going on 'Love Island.'

The 26-year-old star shot to fame when she appeared on and eventually won the hit ITV2 reality dating show alongside then-boyfriend Jack Fincham back in 2018 but admitted before she entered the Mallorca villa she "didn't know anything" about style.

She said: "When I was on Love Island, I didn’t really know anything about styling and designing clothes, and when you come out of a show like that, everyone focuses on what you’re wearing and how you put your clothes together. Then it ended up becoming something I really enjoyed.

The podcast host - who is now dating Premier League footballer Jarrod Bowen but has 20-month-old Santiago from a previous relationship with Sammy Kimmence - is now set to launch an online collection with high street retailer Matalan and explained that while designing has been a "long process", it becomes "worth it" when she sees the finished product.

She told OK! Magazine: "Now I’m with this new production team. It’s a long process, but once you start putting one collection together, the next one becomes easier because you know by then what you like and don’t like. I just feel I know what I’m doing now so I enjoy taking risks. I think I was a bit boring before, but now I’m always ready to try something new.

"Sometimes you can go back and forth for ages when designing something, umming and ahhing, but once the decision is made and you see the pieces all together, it’s so worth it. Nothing incredible comes together without hard work, so when it does – wow! It makes you feel amazing."

Girls on Film by Dani Dyer is exclusively available online only at Matalan.co.uk from 7 September.

Prices start at £18 and all items are available in sizes 6 - 22.