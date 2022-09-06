Kelsey Parker is doing everything she can to keep the memory of her late husband Tom Parker alive for her children.

The Wanted singer died at the age of 33 in March after suffering from a brain tumour and Kelsey is desperate for Tom to be remembered by the pair's young children, Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two.

Speaking on Tuesday's (06.09.22) episode of 'Loose Women', Kelsey said: "Bodhi is just two. With Aurelia, it's been six months, it's very matter of fact her dad has died and now she'll just pick things up (at home) and be like, 'Oh that was my Dad's.' So she does understand.

"If she sees him... obviously there's so many photos around the house, she'll be like, 'Oh that's mummy and daddy when they got married.' We really talk about him in the house... it's so important to keep him alive for them."

Kelsey also revealed that she finds it hard to cope in the evenings as she no longer has Tom to talk to.

She explained: "Evenings are so tough – the kids go to bed and it's just me and that's the time you speak to your partner – you gossip, you talk and I don't have that any more."

Kelsey said that he tried to celebrate Tom's life as she copes without her husband.

She told the ITV show: "I've tried to make everything a celebration – his birthday, we did a charity walk for him.

"We went to Cornwall every single year and this is the first year we went to Cornwall on holiday without him and that was really tough, but I wanted to go because he'd want me to go."

Kelsey is grateful for the support network she has and takes things day-by-day.

She said: "It is tough, no one can tell you how you're going to feel and I don't think there is a right way of how you feel. For me, I live each day. 'How do I feel today? This is what I'm going to do today.'

"I have a village of people – I'm so lucky that they're there for me... I couldn't do it without them."