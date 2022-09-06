Robbie Williams tells Damon Albarn to "get a few ribs removed and give yourself a nosh" after his criticism of Taylor Swift.

The 'Angels' hitmaker - who has five of his seven chart topping singles to date and collaborated with Guy Chambers for much of his solo career - has addressed comments the Blur star made earlier this year when he claimed "Taylor Swift doesn’t write her own songs".

Asked about the remarks, Robbie told NME: "I think that when people say that, what they’re actually doing is having a w*** about themselves. It’s true!

"You know, it’s like, why don’t you cut the middle man out – just get a few ribs removed and give yourself a nosh, you t***! Because all you’re doing is going, ‘Hey, I’m f****** amazing!’

"Nothing good comes from it in any way, other than it’s a sort of dopamine hit for themselves, going, ‘Do you know – I’m a real one.’ OK. Good for you. F*** off.”

Although he admitted Damon's comments reminiscent of a by-gone era where pop stars would frequently take shots at each other, Robbie insisted he's keeping any of his own digs under wraps.

He added: “Oh, listen – I’ve got a cannon-full that just remain in my brain, that if it was the ‘90s or the early 2000s, I would be releasing them right now for you. But as it happens, you can’t do that shit anymore.”

After Taylor called him out for his remarks, the 53-year-old singer insisted he never wanted to "discredit" her and suggested his comments had been sensationalised to attract attention.

Taylor retweeted a Los Angeles Times interview about Damon's interview which read: "Albarn also spills his thoughts on some of today's chart-topping music artists. Billie Eilish? 'I think she’s exceptional.' Taylor Swift? 'She doesn’t write her own songs.' "

She then wrote: "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***** up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.

"PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering."

Damon replied: "I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon (sic)

In the interview, the 'Parklife' singer insisted he wasn't "hating" on Taylor but suggested collaborating with other songwriters was "very different" to taking sole responsibility for her work.