Ozzy Osbourne is kicking off this year’s NFL season with a half-time performance.

The 73-year-old will play on Thursday (08.09.22) during the Los Angeles Rams v Buffalo Bills game after undergoing a “life-altering surgery” back in June – a gig which follows his return to stage last month.

Held at California's SoFi Stadium, Ozzy is set to perform a multi-song medley during the appearance.

The Los Angeles Rams announced the half-time performance on Twitter, by writing: “Ready to rock for Thursday night football.”

Ozzy’s performance also leads up to the release of his new album, ‘Patient Number 9’, due out later this year, and featuring appearances from Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ Chad Smith, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, and the Foo Fighters’ late Taylor Hawkins.

The rock survivor’s schedule is also packed as he is set to return to TV screens alongside his wife Sharon, 69, in a new 10-part reality series, ‘Home to Roost’, which focuses on their journey back home to the UK from America.

Ozzy, who suffers Parkinson’s disease, was discharged from a Los Angeles hospital in June after undergoing what Sharon called a “major” operation that would “determine the rest of his life”.

The rocker is also dealing with the fallout from a biking accident that left him with neck injuries, later worsened by a 2019 fall that resulted in 15 screws being inserted into his back.

He recently told Entertainment Tonight about his health and missing seeing fans while at the Comic-Con in San Diego: “I like to see people, you know. That’s been the hardest thing of the past three years, because I’ve been trying to recover from my surgery.

“I’m getting there. It’s a slow climb back, you know?”

