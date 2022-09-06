Kimberley Walsh "can hardly believe" that Sarah Harding is gone.

The 40-year-old pop star shot to fame alongside Sarah - who passed away aged 39 back in September 2021 following a year-long battle with breast cancer - as well as Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Cheryl as part of Girls Aloud and took to social media on Monday (05.06.22) to mark the one-year anniversary of her bandmate's death.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of Sarah, Kimberley wrote: “It feels more real than ever today. Sarah passed away a year ago. I can still hardly believe it to be honest but it feels more real than ever today. Thinking of her always and of everyone who loved and miss her too. [broken heart emoji]"

Following her post, 'The Promise' hitmaker was inundated with messages of support from fellow famous faces.

Former Sugababes singer Heidi Range wrote: “Sending love to you and Sarah’s loved ones", whilst former 'Blue Peter' presenter Gethin Jones added: “Thinking of you Kimba x.'

Meanwhile, ‘Mysterious Girl’ singer Peter Andre, 49, penned an emotional tribute to Sarah in his OK! magazine column where he vowed she would “never be forgotten”.

He wrote: "This week marks one year since the passing of Sarah Harding. It was such a shock when Sarah died, but what I love about the Great British public is that when a terrible situation like this happens and someone so loved passes, people put all their love and support behind the family.

Sarah was a very loved person, she will never be forgotten. I hope her family have been able to in some way come to terms with their loss. It’s such a terrible thing to have happened to someone so young."

Back in July, Kimberley and the remaining members of the BRIT Award-winning girl group reunited for a Race For Life event.

The 5km charity run took place in London and aimed to raise money for charity Cancer Research UK in honour of Sarah.

Sharing a snap of the girls on Instagram, Cheryl wrote: "I had such a gorgeous day seeing and catching up with you all. You made it easier and much better. Sarah would be so happy! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for coming together to try and fight this! I love you."