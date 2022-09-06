Julia Roberts and George Clooney couldn't stop laughing amid their 'Ticket to Paradise' kissing scene.

The 54-year-old actress and George, 61, have been good friends for many years, and they've admitted during a joint interview that their kissing scene prompted lots of laughter on set.

George - who has five-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with his wife Amal - explained: "Yeah. I told my wife, 'It took 80 takes'. She was like, 'What the hell?'"

Then, Julia told the New York Times newspaper: "It took 79 takes of us laughing and then the one take of us kissing."

The Hollywood duo play a divorced couple who are trying to stop their daughter from getting married in the new movie.

And Julia has joked about their on-screen relationship.

She quipped: "We have a friendship that people are aware of, and we're going into it as this divorced couple. Half of America probably thinks we are divorced, so we have that going for us."

'Ticket to Paradise' is Julia's first movie project in four years, and the actress admits that she's tried to prioritise her family life over recent times.

She shared: "I just take it all as it comes.

"I try to be super present and not plan, and I don't have any upcoming acting jobs. Getting back to a routine feels really good. And I love being at home, I love being a mom."

Julia shot the movie in Australia, and she admits that the country's COVID-19 regulations proved to be a real challenge for the cast and crew.

She said: "Being in Australia [to film] was really challenging because of all the COVID regulations, and I think it's a real testament to friendship and to the creative environment we were in that it wasn't even harder, because I'm not built to be one person anymore. It's just not in my cellular data."